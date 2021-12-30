ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah — Gideon George had 17 points...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Commercial Appeal

Can the Tigers save their basketball season?

Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
kion546.com

No. 25 Texas Tech dives into Big 12 play with 2 ranked foes

No. 25 Texas Tech is diving into a challenging stretch of games to open its Big 12 schedule. The Red Raiders first visit No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday before returning home to host sixth-ranked Kansas on Saturday. There’s also a looming matchup with top-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor for next week. Texas Tech’s challenging stretch headlines the AP Top 25 schedule this week. No. 21 LSU also faces two ranked foes in the Southeastern Conference. In addition, Baylor, No. 7 Southern California and No. 20 Colorado State will try to remain the last unbeaten teams in Division I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Maiden freshman Cox named to Dallas Holiday Classic elite team

Kiah Cox, a freshman on the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team was named to the Dallas ISD Holiday Classic's All-Tournament team this week. The tournament annually features not only some of the top teams in the Metroplex, but from throughout the state of Texas as well. Jacksonville head girl's...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
kion546.com

No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak that had led to a pair of postponements. Duke had a rough night on offense and shot a season-low 37.3%. The Blue Devils finished with a 48-35 rebounding advantage and more than doubled the Yellow Jackets (17-8) in second-chance points. ACC-leading scorer Michael Devoe finished with 21 points for Georgia Tech. All but five of those came in the final 11-plus minutes. Georgia Tech shot just 33%.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Hamilton put-back lifts Kent State past Ball State, 66-65

MUNCIE, Ind. — Justyn Hamilton put back an offensive rebound with 10 seconds left to give Kent State a 66-65 win over Ball State in a Mid-America Conference battle. The game was tied four times in the final three minutes and neither team led by more than two points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Stevens, Roddy help No. 20 Colorado St hold off Air Force

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated, holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59. CSU shrugged off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The Rams have captured 11 in a row to match CSU’s 1988-89 NCAA Tournament team for the second-longest winning streak in school history. The top mark was 14 straight by the 2014-15 squad. David Roddy added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State, which played for the first time since a 66-63 win over Mississippi State on Dec. 11. A young Air Force team missing six players because of virus protocols, including the team’s leading scorer AJ Walker.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy