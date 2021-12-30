Our 10 Most Popular Automotive and Motorcycling Guides of 2021

We know of Sony as a multi-industry electronics company, but as a car manufacturer? That might take some getting used to. Revealing the Vision-S 02 SUV Concept At CES 2022, the SUV is a continuation on Sony's Vision-S 01 sedan revealed back at CES 2020. While the electric Vision-S 02 expands on its predecessor and features details like all wheel drive a top speed of 112 mph, the most important development is the creation of Sony Mobility — an offshoot company that will spearhead Sony's push into the electric vehicle market (something Sony had been cagey about admittedly publicly before). Of course that's not the only news we're looking at today. From BMW's powerful new flagship iX M60 to Dell's bold new XPS Plus 13 laptop, we're talking tech (and a whole lot more). This is Today in Gear.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO