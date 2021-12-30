ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Vet: Excessive Vitamin D in Pet Food is Toxic

Q: The pet food my dog, Sarge, eats is being recalled because it contains too much vitamin D. Since vitamin D is necessary for good health, how can too much be harmful?. A: Several companies' pet foods were recalled this year after they were found to contain toxic levels of vitamin...

