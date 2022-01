Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods Shop in McAllen has been around for a long time, at least going back to the 1980s when I first walked through its downtown front door. Store Owner Daniel Gallegos, now 67, has undoubtedly worked a lot of long hours running the place, paid who knows how much money in federal taxes over the years, collected sales taxes for the state, provided jobs for a lot of people, and now the feds are accusing him of selling thousands of rounds of ammo to a guy he knew to be an illegal alien, aka, undocumented immigrant.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO