After a pretty quiet December for snow, the first weekend of the new year could bring us our first decent snowfall of the season. I am sure you are thinking the same thing I am thinking right now: the way this winter has gone so far, I will believe we are getting some real snow when we see it. As far as the snowflakes flying, love 'em or hate 'em, December was a very underwhelming month by Albany and Upstate New York standards when it comes to accumulation.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO