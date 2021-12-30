ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Myanmar military reverts to strategy of massacres, burnings

By SAM McNEIL, DAVID RISING and RISHABH R. JAIN
Middletown Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — When the young farmhand returned to his village in Myanmar, he found the still smoldering corpses in a circle in a burned-out hut, some with their limbs tied. The Myanmar military had stormed Done Taw at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, he told the AP, with about 50...

www.middletownpress.com

Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN 'Horrified' by Reports of Massacre of Civilians in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS - A U.N. official said Sunday he was 'horrified' by credible reports that at least 30 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for the nonprofit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among...
milwaukeesun.com

UN Security Council Condemns Myanmar Massacre

NEW YORK - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state. Pro-democracy rebels there have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February.
The Independent

Cambodia says leader's trip to Myanmar 'good' amid criticism

Cambodia’s leader returned home Saturday from the first visit by a head of state to Myanmar since the military takeover last year plunged it into turmoil, with his foreign minister declaring the mission a success though there was little evidence of a breakthrough. Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told reporters that talks between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar's leader achieved “a very good, positive result with a progressive step forward" on the implementation of peace efforts agreed to by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations a regional bloc currently led by Cambodia. Hun Sen's meeting with Myanmar's military...
The Independent

Cambodia's Hun Sen in Myanmar to meet military leaders

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar on what he says is a trip meant to restore peace after a Feb. 1 military takeover but that critics say will just legitimize the army’s seizure of power.Live video on Hun Sen's official Facebook page showed him being welcomed by senior Myanmar officials after his arrival in the Myanmar capital of Naypyitaw early Friday. Myanmar's state media also broadcast his arrival. Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia. He is the first head...
AFP

Cambodian prime minister visits coup-hit Myanmar

Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen held talks Friday with the Myanmar junta -- the first foreign leader to visit since the generals seized power almost a year ago. Myanmar has been in chaos since the February 1 coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government and ended the country's decade-long dalliance with democracy. More than 1,400 civilians have been killed as the military cracks down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group, and numerous anti-junta militias have sprung up around the country. Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country currently holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), landed in the capital Naypyidaw with three million facemasks and other medical equipment as a gift for the junta.
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear junta court's verdicts in delayed cases

A Myanmar junta court on Monday is expected to deliver verdicts on ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in several delayed cases, the latest in a slew of judgements which could see her jailed for decades. The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy. The generals' power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group. Suu Kyi, 76, is facing a catalogue of accusations, and on Monday is set to hear the verdicts for allegedly importing and possessing walkies-talkies illegally, and for breaking coronavirus rules.
