Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer’s recall cash

By The Detroit News (AP)
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJocelyn Benson’s self-serving decision to allow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to funnel $3.4 million in improperly raised funds to the Democratic...

www.grandhaventribune.com

defpen

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Signs Legislation To Reopen Michigan’s Only HBCU

For the first time in a decade, Michigan will be the home of a historically Black college. Shortly before the new year, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that confirmed the reopening of the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. As reported by the Black Information Network, the Pensole Lewis...
radioresultsnetwork.com

LaFave Criticizes Whitmer’s ‘List Of Accomplishments’

Upper Peninsula state representative Beau LaFave is criticizing Governor Grethen Whitmer’s policies on supporting National Guard troops. The Iron Mountain Republican responded Thursday to the governor’s press release listing accomplishments from 2021, which her office has been releasing every day for the past ten days. “Last January, when...
The Center Square

Critics blast Whitmer over latest audit uncovering $8.5 billion more in UIA misappropriations

(The Center Square) – An outside audit has uncovered the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency paid approximately $8.5 billion in fraudulent claims since March 2020. The Deloitte audit results were announced Wednesday, one month after the Michigan Auditor General reported the UIA erroneously remitted nearly $4 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program paid from the federally funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Some of the $4 billion blunder was attributed to UIA’s erroneous application of eligibility criteria, and, according to the Detroit News, the UIA claims an unspecified amount of that number may have been counted in the fraudulent claims uncovered by the Deloitte audit.
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Limits Michigan Redistricting Panel’s Use Of Closed Meetings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she signed legislation to prohibit the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions. Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a...
Fox News

Whitmer declares support for Biden vax mandate, flips stance that it would be a 'problem' for MI workforce

Embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared her support for President Biden’s workforce vaccine mandate, flipping her previous stance on the issue. The Michigan Democrat said during a Wednesday Zoom roundtable with reporters that she believes the COVID-19 omicron variant is the harbinger of "tough" times and praised the president’s vaccine mandate for large companies.
bridgemi.com

Ruling: Gov. Whitmer didn’t violate Michigan law with private jet, donations

LANSING— The Michigan Bureau of Elections cleared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign of wrongdoing for traveling on a private jet owned by wealthy donors and using a loophole to blow past fundraising limits. The first-term Democrat had faced campaign finance complaints from conservative groups for accepting a flight on...
tennesseestar.com

Governor Whitmer Signs Bill to Modernize State’s Emergency Response System

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to enact a bipartisan measure to fund the state’s emergency response system until December 2027. House Bill 5026, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland), will allow the state to modernize its system to better its GPS location service to pinpoint the location of calls made from mobile phones.
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer’s Update On COVID-19 & The Holidays

Governor Whitmer will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response on Tuesday morning. She will be in Grand Rapids to give the update with MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. Whitmer will cover the continued efforts against the virus, and the spread of the new dominant Omicron variant in the...
MLive

Former Michigan Gov. Engler says Flint water charges against Rick Snyder should be dropped

FLINT, MI -- One former Michigan governor says another former governor should no longer face criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis. In an opinion piece penned for The Detroit News, John Engler, who served as governor from 1991 until 2002, and former Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus make the case for dropping two counts of willful neglect of duty against former Gov. Rick Snyder.
WLFI.com

Governor Holcomb shocked by AG's disbelief in COVID data

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita appeared on CBS affiliate WSBT in South Bend to say last week where he discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and numbers. As we previously reported, Rokita is suing the federal Government to halt President Joe...
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's new district maps end gerrymandering, give Democrats hope

Michigan's new legislative maps give Democrats a chance to flip the state House and Senate and create new congressional battleground districts. Bridge Michigan looks at the state-level changes approved Tuesday by a nonpartisan redistricting commission:. Republicans have controlled the state Senate since the early 1980s and now have a 22-16...
WSJM

Redistricting Commissioner Explains New Maps

After much debate and scrutiny, the Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative maps for the next decade. Eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district Congressional plan. Michigan lost a US House seat in the 2020 census. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will move from her longtime home of Dearborn to run in one of the new districts. Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin say they will face off in the new 11th District, leaving the 10th District open. Republicans Fred Upton, Bill Huizenga, and Peter Meijer could compete for two districts on the west side of the state if they all run. Commissioner Steven Lett of Interlochen says the public should be confident in the work that was done.

