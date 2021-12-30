Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer’s recall cash

For the first time in a decade, Michigan will be the home of a historically Black college. Shortly before the new year, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that confirmed the reopening of the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. As reported by the Black Information Network, the Pensole Lewis...
Republicans and civil rights advocates have found themselves on the same side of an argument: They both say Michigan's newly drawn legislative districts are unfair and will disenfranchise voters. The bipartisan Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted new maps for Congress, the state Senate, and the state House on Tuesday,...
Upper Peninsula state representative Beau LaFave is criticizing Governor Grethen Whitmer’s policies on supporting National Guard troops. The Iron Mountain Republican responded Thursday to the governor’s press release listing accomplishments from 2021, which her office has been releasing every day for the past ten days. “Last January, when...
(The Center Square) – An outside audit has uncovered the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency paid approximately $8.5 billion in fraudulent claims since March 2020. The Deloitte audit results were announced Wednesday, one month after the Michigan Auditor General reported the UIA erroneously remitted nearly $4 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program paid from the federally funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Some of the $4 billion blunder was attributed to UIA’s erroneous application of eligibility criteria, and, according to the Detroit News, the UIA claims an unspecified amount of that number may have been counted in the fraudulent claims uncovered by the Deloitte audit.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she signed legislation to prohibit the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions. Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a...
Embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared her support for President Biden’s workforce vaccine mandate, flipping her previous stance on the issue. The Michigan Democrat said during a Wednesday Zoom roundtable with reporters that she believes the COVID-19 omicron variant is the harbinger of "tough" times and praised the president’s vaccine mandate for large companies.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday resolved a campaign finance complaint against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, ruling the governor did not violate campaign finance laws. The original complaint, filed by the Michigan Freedom Fund, alleged that Whitmer used threat of a recall to collect campaign donations beyond the established...
(The Center Square) – Conservative groups are up in arms over Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s ruling on Tuesday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not violate Michigan campaign finance law in two separate instances. The Michigan Freedom Fund filed a formal campaign finance complaint against the governor last...
LANSING— The Michigan Bureau of Elections cleared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign of wrongdoing for traveling on a private jet owned by wealthy donors and using a loophole to blow past fundraising limits. The first-term Democrat had faced campaign finance complaints from conservative groups for accepting a flight on...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to enact a bipartisan measure to fund the state’s emergency response system until December 2027. House Bill 5026, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland), will allow the state to modernize its system to better its GPS location service to pinpoint the location of calls made from mobile phones.
Governor Whitmer will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response on Tuesday morning. She will be in Grand Rapids to give the update with MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. Whitmer will cover the continued efforts against the virus, and the spread of the new dominant Omicron variant in the...
FLINT, MI -- One former Michigan governor says another former governor should no longer face criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis. In an opinion piece penned for The Detroit News, John Engler, who served as governor from 1991 until 2002, and former Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus make the case for dropping two counts of willful neglect of duty against former Gov. Rick Snyder.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is responding to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s comments accusing the state of inflating COVID-19 numbers. In an interview with WSBT in South Bend, Rokita say he doesn’t believe any numbers anymore and that they have been...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita appeared on CBS affiliate WSBT in South Bend to say last week where he discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and numbers. As we previously reported, Rokita is suing the federal Government to halt President Joe...
Michigan's new legislative maps give Democrats a chance to flip the state House and Senate and create new congressional battleground districts. Bridge Michigan looks at the state-level changes approved Tuesday by a nonpartisan redistricting commission:. Republicans have controlled the state Senate since the early 1980s and now have a 22-16...
After much debate and scrutiny, the Michigan Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative maps for the next decade. Eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district Congressional plan. Michigan lost a US House seat in the 2020 census. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will move from her longtime home of Dearborn to run in one of the new districts. Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin say they will face off in the new 11th District, leaving the 10th District open. Republicans Fred Upton, Bill Huizenga, and Peter Meijer could compete for two districts on the west side of the state if they all run. Commissioner Steven Lett of Interlochen says the public should be confident in the work that was done.
