New Orleans Saints still have playoff hopes

Cover picture for the articleIn a season of extreme ups and downs, including two wins over the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Bucs, a mid-season five-game losing skid, and most recently a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins at home on...

FanSided

49ers won’t be able to clinch playoff berth after Saints win

The 49ers had one easy Week 17 scenario to get into the playoffs, but half of that equation didn’t come true with the Saints beating the Panthers. In an ideal world, two things would have happened for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as far as their 2022 playoff hopes are concerned.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
FOX8 News

Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 18-10 at the Ceasars Superdome on Sunday. The Panthers are now 5-11 on the season. They next play the Tamps Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.
The Spun

Saints Released Running Back On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints took down the Carolina Panthers over the weekend by a final score of 18-10. That kept the Saints playoff hopes alive with just one more game to go. Ahead of that final game, New Orleans received some positive news about its running back room on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcoholic

Falcons officially out of playoff contention, can still ruin everything for the Saints

The Falcons weren’t expected to beat the Bills, obviously, but they still put forth a strong effort that saw them lead at halftime before things went awry in the second half. The loss did remove them from playoff contention officially, however, meaning any faint playoff hopes you may have been clinging to are officially dead. Rest in peace, playoff hopes.
WJTV 12

Defend the Dome: Saints keep playoff hopes alive with win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints’ first touchdown in 12 quarters was enough to lock up an 18-10 win over Carolina, a victory that kept New Orleans’ playoff hopes alive. Taysom Hill tossed a 12-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara, Brett Maher kicked four field goals, and the Saints defense held Carolina to 178 […]
ESPN

'Pissed off' New Orleans Saints defense extends postseason hopes again

NEW ORLEANS -- It was just one touchdown. A 21-yard run early in the second quarter by Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who broke too easily through the middle of the New Orleans Saints' defense before making backup safety Jeff Heath whiff in the open field. But that one...
The Falcoholic

Falcons open as 4.5-point underdogs at home against the Saints

You’ve got to hand it to the Atlanta Falcons: They played a pretty solid game against the Bills — at least for the first half. In inhospitable conditions, the Falcons were able to make it a game through the first two quarters, only to see it slip away after halftime.
canalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints still in playoff contention

The Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers in the second-to-last game of the regular season. In spite of many players returning from the COVID-19 list, some players were still out due to COVID-19, including Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams. Tre’Quan Smith, Mark Ingran, Ian Book, Bradley Roby, Marcus Williams, Terron Armstead,...
canalstreetchronicles.com

Look around NFC South; Saints keep playoff hopes alive

With only a week remaining left in the NFL regular season, the race is on to solidify final playoff positioning before the postseason begins. The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The win moved the Saints to an 8-8 record on the year, with a chance to make the playoffs with a win on Sunday against their arch nemesis, the Atlanta Falcons and a loss by the 49ers. We have detailed the Panthers game here in its entirety on this site so check out those articles for the full breakdown. For now, here’s a look around the rest of the division.
