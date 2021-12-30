ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Fire damages front doors of Australia's Old Parliament House

Chippewa Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A fire damaged the front doors and exterior of Australia's Old Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, although a group of protesters championing Indigenous rights had been gathering outside the building. Some protesters told media the...

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Fire rips through South Africa's Houses of Parliament in Cape Town

A "devastating" fire swept through South Africa’s historic parliamentary complex in Cape Town on Sunday and destroyed the National Assembly, the main chamber. The exact cause of the fire was unclear last night, but South African police have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the incident, who is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
AFRICA
WCIA

Heavy fire damages house; family manage to escape

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston firefighters were dispatched to 629 W Elm Lot 159 for a report of a structure fire at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. When the crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming out of a bedroom window. They were able to put out the fire quickly. According to Fire […]
CHARLESTON, IL
The Independent

South Africa Parliament chamber 'completely gutted' by fire

Fire crews have continued to work at South Africa's national Parliament complex in Cape Town on Monday after a major fire blazed through the buildings a day earlier, causing extensive damage.The main chamber of the National Assembly was “completely gutted,” City of Cape Town safety and security official J.P. Smith said, and parts of the roof had collapsed."The entire Parliament complex is severely damaged, waterlogged and smoke damaged," Smith said.Firefighters were still working on “hotspots” in the National Assembly building more than 24 hours after the fire started, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse said. But...
AFRICA
The Independent

Man charged with arson after fire ravages South African parliament

South African police have charged a man with arson over a fire that ravaged the national parliament building in Cape Town, as firefighters struggled to extinguish the last remains of the blaze.The fire broke out early on Sunday at the parliamentary complex, some of which dates back to 1884 and includes the National Assembly, or lower House of Parliament.It caused the collapse of the roof housing the upper chamber and gutted an entire floor, though there were no reports of anybody being hurt in the blaze.One government minister called the fire “a very sad day for democracy”.A 49-year-old suspect arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barnaby Joyce
The Independent

Australia PM meets with National Cabinet amid virus surge

Australia on Wednesday saw rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations and long queues at testing centers as it continued to battle the rapid spread of the virus in most states.The country recorded more than 64,000 cases, up from 47,000 a day earlier, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison met virtually with the National Cabinet — the leaders of Australia’s states and territories — to discuss how to respond to almost daily records in new cases and rising pressure on hospitals.Morrison faces increasing calls to make rapid antigen tests available free in some cases to relieve pressure on PCR testing centers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Firefighters battle fresh blaze at South Africa’s parliament as suspect charged with arson

Firefighters have been battling another blaze at South Africa's parliament after a fire that broke out on Sunday reignited just a day later.A major fire ripped through the national parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, causing extensive damage, a collapsed roof in one building and gutting an entire floor.Video and images from the scene showed thick clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky as large flames tore through the roof of the building.A man was arrested and has been charged with arson and other offences including housebreaking and theft. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Authorities...
HOUSING
AFP

Devastating S.Africa parliament fire brought under control

A huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa's parliament has been brought under control, firefighters said on Monday, a day before a suspect was due to appear in court over the blaze. "The fire was brought under control during the night," spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, adding that the blaze was still burning in the part of the building where it began, which was completed in 1884 and has wood-panelled rooms.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Indigenous Rights#Old Parliament House#Ap#The Associated Press
AFP

Devastating fire revives at South African parliament

Smoke and flames re-emerged from the upper floors of South Africa's parliament on Monday hours after the blaze was declared under control, as police confirmed they had charged a man with starting the inferno that engulfed the building. The blaze, which broke out at around 5 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, was initially brought under control after a struggle that stretched into the night, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But in the late afternoon on Monday, spokesman Jermaine Carelse said the fire had restarted in a part of the Cape Town complex -- the roof of the building housing the National Assembly. The city's Fire and Rescue Service said on WhatsApp: "The wind has been getting steadily stronger and ignited the smouldering wood inside the roof void space, parts of which are not accessible for dousing or dampening."
HOUSING
AFP

Wind restarts fire engulfing South Africa's parliament

A fire engulfing South Africa's parliament continued to rage as night fell on Cape Town on Monday, after strong winds reignited the blaze that firefighters had declared under control just hours earlier. A 49-year-old man has been charged over starting the inferno which broke out early Sunday and has devastated the parliament complex, collapsing the roof of the National Assembly and threatening historic treasures. After a struggle that stretched into Sunday night, the fire was believed to have been brought under control, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But temperatures in the smouldering houses of parliament were still around 100 degrees Celsius (210 degrees Fahrenheit), rescue workers warned.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia, Japan to sign 'historic' defense, security pact

Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China Prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in a virtual summit to sign the agreement, which Morrison said “will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces."“Australia and Japan are the closest of friends,” Morrison added. “Our special strategic partnership is stronger than it has ever been, reflecting our shared values, our commitment to democracy...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Australia
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy