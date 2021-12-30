Wreaths Across America ceremony at Friendship Park

WILLARD — The names of military veterans buried in Greenwood Cemetery were said aloud as wreaths were placed on their graves to ensure they would never be forgotten. For the second year in a row, the city of Willard and Willard City Schools partnered recently to bring Wreaths Across America to Willard. Students and community members, as well as city of Willard staff and local Girl Scouts, came together despite the rain and placed nearly 600 wreaths. A short ceremony of dedication was held to honor each branch of the military as well as recognize MIA/POW and those currently serving our country. A blessing was given by James Pomerich and Taps was played to conclude the ceremony by freshman Lauren Hamons, herself the granddaughter of a veteran.

WILLARD, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO