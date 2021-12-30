ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Wreaths Across America ceremony at Friendship Park

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Force veteran Barry Bardone, adjutant of the Jefferson County Veterans Association, placed the ceremonial Air Force wreath at the Memorial Wall at Friendship Park, Smithfield, as part of Wreaths Across America services held locally on Dec. 18. There...

camaspostrecord.com

Camas officials, volunteers honor veterans during Wreaths Across America event

Camas officials helped honor veterans this weekend, during the Dec. 18 Wreaths Across America. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4278, along with Camas residents, made their way to the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, and placed 726 wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Camas Cemetery as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America. More than 2,500 cemeteries around the country participated in this year’s event.
CAMAS, WA
ssnewstelegram.com

Honoring our veterans with wreath ceremony

Saturday, Dec. 18, volunteers and families of veterans gathered at the Myra Wilson Chapel at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery to participate in the 2021 Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony. After an invocation by Gordon Payne, Alina Tatum Sanders led those in attendance in a rendition of the National Anthem...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
#Wreaths Across America#Veteran#Cemeteries#Air Force#Shaffer Chapel#Jcva#Waa#Navy#Marines#Coast Guard#Pow#Mia
wtoc.com

Wreaths Across America event held at Beaufort National Cemetery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Beaufort honored those who served our country. It was all part of the nationwide “Wreaths Across America” event. Wreaths were placed on almost all the nearly 26,000 graves at the Beaufort National Cemetery. That’s four semi-trucks worth of wreaths!. Thousands...
BEAUFORT, SC
HometownLife.com

Wreaths Across America program honors, remembers fallen military

Piety Hill Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution members held a wreath laying ceremony at the WWII and Civil War memorials in Shain Park in Birmingham on Dec. 18 for Wreaths Across America. This tribute is to remember and honor the men and women who wore the uniform...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
theijnews.com

American Pride On Display At This Year’s National Wreaths Across America Day Events More than 2.4 million Sponsored Veterans’ Wreaths Were Placed By Volunteers At 3,136 Participating Locations Across the Country

ARLINGTON, Va. — December 18, 2021 — National Wreaths Across America Day took place at 3,136 participating locations across the country. Our nation’s heroes were remembered as each name was said aloud and honored as over 525 truckloads of wreaths were delivered - representing 390 different carriers - and over two million volunteers, a third of whom were children, helped placed more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones of our fallen across the country.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mhflsentinel.com

Honeoye Falls Post 664 American Legion Participates In Wreaths Across America

The American Legion Honeoye Falls Post #664 joined with the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Abraham Lincoln Camp 6 Rochester to participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day on December 18, 2021. The ceremony took place at the Veteran’s Memorial at the Honeoye Falls cemetery...
zip06.com

Wreaths Across East Haven

Army veterans Butch Manocchi and Ernie Perno lay a wreath dedicated to fellow Army veterans and those currently serving at the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 18. East Haven hosted the event on the Town Green followed by volunteers laying wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Norwalk Reflector

Willard High School and city of Willard Partner for Wreaths Across America

WILLARD — The names of military veterans buried in Greenwood Cemetery were said aloud as wreaths were placed on their graves to ensure they would never be forgotten. For the second year in a row, the city of Willard and Willard City Schools partnered recently to bring Wreaths Across America to Willard. Students and community members, as well as city of Willard staff and local Girl Scouts, came together despite the rain and placed nearly 600 wreaths. A short ceremony of dedication was held to honor each branch of the military as well as recognize MIA/POW and those currently serving our country. A blessing was given by James Pomerich and Taps was played to conclude the ceremony by freshman Lauren Hamons, herself the granddaughter of a veteran.
WILLARD, OH
villagerpublishing.com

Lockheed Martin donates $210,000 to Wreaths Across America

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that the Lockheed Martin Corporation has made a $210,000 donation to help ensure the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of our freedom is carried out in communities across the country.
westsideconnect.com

West Side community pays respect to fallen with Wreaths Across America

Among the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, West Side community members took time on Saturday to gather at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman to honor those veterans who served the nation. The ceremony was part of the Wreaths Across America program, which strives to honor the service and...
NEWMAN, CA
Weirton Daily Times

DAR participated in WAA mission to ‘Remember, Honor, Teach’

Members of the Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined participants across America on Dec. 18 in laying wreaths on the local graves of veterans in following the mission of Wreaths Across America to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” The chapter sponsored wreaths for several graves, and individual members participated in the observance. At the Paris Cemetery in Pennsylvania, Regent Vickie Joseph, Nancy Valles and Lauren Joseph laid wreaths; at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, Patti D’Aurora participated; and at the New Cumberland Cemetery, Karen Bowers special ordered and placed wreaths for her father and grandfather’s graves. Shown are Vickie Joseph, left, and Nancy Valles.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
WEAR

Fundraising effort underway to support Wreaths Across America 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Local volunteers are working to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola are honored next December on National Wreaths Across America Day. Through January 14, 2022, any $15 wreaths sponsorships received through barracaswreaths.com will be matched by Wreaths Across America. Last...
PENSACOLA, FL

