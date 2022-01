Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night, but he has fortunately gotten some good news since. Corral injured his leg while scrambling on a 3rd-and-20 play in his team’s eventual loss to Baylor. His right leg was rolled up on, and the injury looked like it had the potential to be serious. But on Monday, Kiffin tweeted that Corral’s X-rays came back negative and said the quarterback “will be great.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO