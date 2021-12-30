ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make a resolution to drive safely

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

New Year’s parties are about to get under way and it is a good time to again remember not to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking at one of those events. Please think twice before you try to operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or...

Cottage Grove Sentinel

County encourages holiday safe driving

As friends and families gather for holiday festivities, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Lane County transportation planners are reminding everyone to drive sober and slow down this holiday season. “We typically see an increase in impaired driving during the holidays,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tim Ware....
LANE COUNTY, OR
thelansingjournal.com

Illinois urges safe, sober driving this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (December 21, 2021) – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state are joining together to remind motorists that the most important gift they can give to friends and family is their safe arrival. During this busy travel time, law enforcement will be increasing its efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads and make sure that all travelers are buckled up.
ILLINOIS STATE
Times-Online

NDHP Remind Motorists to Drive Safe

A multiple vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Interstate 29 near mile marker 351 westbound yesterday. One vehicle changed lanes, causing another to swerve, which lost control and went across three lanes of traffic. This caused other vehicles to brake and lose control. Seven vehicles in total were damaged from side-swiping other vehicles and rear-ending others. Two vehicles struck the concrete traffic barrier in the median. No injuries were reported. Disabled vehicles came to rest in multiple lanes of traffic. Traffic was impacted/slowed for about an hour and a half while vehicles were towed from the scene.
TRAFFIC
Weirton Daily Times

Police reports

Holiday cheer: An Amsterdam woman told deputies her mother was harassing her, texting her constantly and behaving badly to her 12-year-old brother, Wednesday. The woman was upset with her mother’s handling of household matters, saying she doesn’t clean, cook or care for anyone and said they’d been fighting off and on for a while and she feared it was going to escalate to the point of a physical altercation. She said prior to calling 911, her mother was screaming and cursing “everyone in the house” and had grabbed her brother by the face and made threats. The boy confirmed his mother squeezed his cheeks and yelled at him, but said he might have called her a derogatory name first because she’d been mean to him and had not spoken to him since Christmas. The mother insisted she and her daughter hadn’t been getting along because her daughter is “out of medication for her mental issues and has been trying to take one of (her) pills, but (she) will not let her” though she wouldn’t disclose what mental issues either of them were experiencing. She said she did grab the boy by the face, but only to tell him you will not call me (that) again. Deputies advised the three they needed to either get along or figure out alternative living arrangements.
WEIRTON, WV
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
iheart.com

New Years Eve safe driving reminder

There was a twelve-percent increase in drunk driving arrests in Ohio over the Christmas holiday weekend. With that in mind, the Ohio State Patrol is reminding you that if you are celebrating this New Year's Eve, be sure to plan ahead if you plan to drink alcohol and celebrate the new year. Plan for a sober ride home, wear seatbelts and drive safely. If you are arrested for driving while impaired, a night in jail, a court date, and court costs, are all possible outcomes if you are stopped.
OHIO STATE
wvtm13.com

Oneonta officers reward safe driving with Christmas cash

ONEONTA, Ala. — Oneonta police officers rewarded safe drivers with $1,000 in Christmas cash on Tuesday. Check out the reaction of one woman when the officer hands her a crisp $100 bill for driving safely and wearing her seatbelt. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ONEONTA, AL
wtva.com

Drive safe, avoid distractions during Christmas travels

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi motorists are urged to travel safe and avoid distractions during the Christmas weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began is holiday enforcement period on Thursday; it will end on Sunday. That means added patrols and more eyes on the roadways. "We are going to have...
TUPELO, MS
houmatimes.com

Ring in the New Year with Safe Driving and Smarter Choices

This holiday season has been detrimental when it comes to drunk driving fatalities. When it comes to celebrating, drinking is usually involved, and it changes lives when the decision turns for the worst. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office recently re-shared a video as a reminder to make smarter and safer choices....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
swantonenterprise.com

Highway Patrol urges safe winter driving

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to follow safe driving tips and winterize their vehicles in preparation for inclement weather. Ever-changing weather patterns in the winter can catch drivers off guard. You can reduce the risks of being involved in a crash by ensuring your vehicle is ready for the season, adopting winter driving techniques and following general roadway safety.
OHIO STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Preparation and precaution keys to safe winter driving

Winter driving can be deadly if proper care is not taken, the Ohio Highway Patrol reminded residents of the Buckeye State the first week of the new year. Last winter, 14,724 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads resulted in 26 fatal crashes in Ohio that killed 33 people, according to a news release prepared by Lieutenant Timmothy J. Hoffman.
OHIO STATE
North Platte Post

AAA: Drive safely while viewing holiday lights

BURNSVILLE, MN. – Enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit, but it can also be extremely dangerous if you’re not careful. Between the warmer weather we are currently seeing and how early it gets dark this time of year, there are a lot of pedestrians out for evening walks as the holiday lights are turning on.
CARS
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
