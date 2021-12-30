Make a resolution to drive safely

Holiday cheer: An Amsterdam woman told deputies her mother was harassing her, texting her constantly and behaving badly to her 12-year-old brother, Wednesday. The woman was upset with her mother’s handling of household matters, saying she doesn’t clean, cook or care for anyone and said they’d been fighting off and on for a while and she feared it was going to escalate to the point of a physical altercation. She said prior to calling 911, her mother was screaming and cursing “everyone in the house” and had grabbed her brother by the face and made threats. The boy confirmed his mother squeezed his cheeks and yelled at him, but said he might have called her a derogatory name first because she’d been mean to him and had not spoken to him since Christmas. The mother insisted she and her daughter hadn’t been getting along because her daughter is “out of medication for her mental issues and has been trying to take one of (her) pills, but (she) will not let her” though she wouldn’t disclose what mental issues either of them were experiencing. She said she did grab the boy by the face, but only to tell him you will not call me (that) again. Deputies advised the three they needed to either get along or figure out alternative living arrangements.

