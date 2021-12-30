ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America observances from area

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s community page is devoted to some of the local observances Dec. 18 of Wreaths Across America of which there were many. The Unionport Order of Eastern Star Chapter 360 expanded the number of cemeteries registered to have wreaths sponsored for veterans’ graves to include Richmond Presbyterian Cemetery and Richmond Union...

Weirton Daily Times

Christmas in the Park successful holiday event

STEUBENVILLE — While the next organized event at Beatty Park in Steubenville’s South End at 621 Lincoln Ave. isn’t until next month, Flora VerStraten-Merrin is still relishing the event held there last month. Christmas in the Park held Dec. 4 was a big success with family-friendly activities...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Community news from around the area

HORSESHOE, PARSONS, W.Va. — Are you looking for a meaningful, profitable way to grow in leadership this summer?. If so, Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County, W.Va., is looking for you. Enthusiastic people ages 18 and older who are ready to use their skills, energy and passion to positively influence children and youth are encouraged to apply today for a life-changing opportunity.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Washington Post

The Brandon Act is coming for toxic leaders in the military

At bases and on battleships around the world, they want service members in crisis to say their son’s name:. After three years of gut-wrenching work on behalf of their dead son, Teri and Patrick Caserta have prevailed: The Brandon Act passed its final hurdle in the U.S. Senate this week and will soon be signed into law.
MILITARY
Weirton Daily Times

Family friendly New Year’s event returns to Wellsburg

WELLSBURG — While many will be watching a lighted sphere descend upon New York’s Time Square when the clock strikes midnight Friday, some area residents will gather at Wellsburg’s Town Square to watch the city’s own illuminated ball mark the arrival of the new year. The...
WELLSBURG, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Kiwanis Christmas outreach

The Steubenville Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 14 for first-graders at East Elementary School in Steubenville, a holiday event the service organization has been sponsoring for more than 20 years. Each student received a sweatshirt, a “terrific kids” pencil, crayons and an eraser and was treated to pizza. A representative from the Oglebay Good Zoo presented an educational program with special visitors including a turtle, a possum, a snake and an owl. ” The representative described each animal for the very attentive group, and each student got to touch each animal, except for the owl,” a club spokesperson explained. Several Kiwanians and Steubenville High School Key Club members were on hand to help with the festivities. The club’s other expressions of holiday outreach included donating $500 to support a Salvation Army family for Christmas and ringing the Salvation Army bells at Rural King in support of the annual red kettle campaign.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Charity encouraged by Wellsburg Christmas pageant

WELLSBURG — The Wellsburg Christmas Pageant and Canned Good Drive was held Dec. 10, with nine contestants, ages 7 weeks to 9 years old, participating. In addition to competing in various categories, participants in the annual event are challenged to bring the most nonperishable food for a food pantry operated by St. John Catholic Church.
WELLSBURG, WV

