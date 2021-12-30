ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Penn State Football visits Busch Gardens

By Ryan Risky
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vujiu_0dYpg8B600

Penn State Football has a big week planned as they prepare to take on Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. This week they still have plans to go bowling and visit the beach, but on Wednesday they visited Busch Gardens.

The players participated in many activities including feeding giraffes and going on a Serengeti tour. The players and coaches still have to try and maintain a balance between getting ready for the game and having fun.

Many fans made the trip to Tampa and our Nittany Nation crew in Florida met nine year old Penn State fan Troy Anderson who came out from Hawaii for the game.

“I got a ticket to the Outback Bowl. Penn State vs Arkansas. I saw four wide receivers there.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Bucs kick Antonio Brown off team after meltdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Bruce Arians said after the game […]
WTAJ

Penn State’s Jesse Luketa declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter. Luketa is one of six Nittany Lions who have declared. Saturday on Twitter, he said it was an honor to wear the blue and white for Penn State. “It has been an honor to represent the Blue […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Hawaii#Bowling#Busch Gardens#American Football#Sports#Serengeti#Nittany Nation#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtaj
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To National Anthem At The Rose Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Two Ohio State staffers expected to take new jobs

Shortly after Ohio State’s thrilling win in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, reports surfaced that two staff members will be moving on from Columbus. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported after the game that Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He stepped in for Kerry Coombs when Ryan Day decided to make a change along the defensive staff in September.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Latest Accusation Against Urban Meyer

The hits keep coming against former Ohio State Buckeyes and Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who was fired following a disastrous tenure in Jacksonville, is now facing some bad PR for an accusation by an ex-Ohio State football player. On Saturday, former Ohio State football player Marcus...
On3.com

UCF quarterback flips transfer commitment following Caleb Williams news

Just hours after Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, the Sooners have picked up another quarterback through the portal. Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Twitter he plans to transfer and join the Sooners’ quarterback room. Gabriel, who missed most of the...
On3.com

What they're saying about Penn State football's loss to Arkansas

Penn State Nittany Lions football could not close out its season on a high note, falling 24-10 to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Here’s what they’re saying about the Penn State defeat. Nate Bauer, BWI, Penn State offense stumbles once more in final performance. “Penn State’s offense found...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy