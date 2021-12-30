Finding Minnesota: Grain Bin Getaway

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — An act of kindness on Christmas day will likely stick with a group of health care workers well into the new year. Nurses and other staff arrived at M Health Fairview Southdale to find a group of people cheering and holding signs of support. Now, nurses Jenesa Troidl and Riam Webb want a chance to return the favor. “They were just yelling, ‘Yay! Thank you for all you do! We’re so grateful,'” Webb said. The group held signs and greeted everyone coming and going from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital around the 7 a.m. shift change. The kindness...

