Seattle University delays in-person return as Omicron surges

By Joey Thompson
 5 days ago
The move follows the University of Washington's announcement last week it would push back its start of...

#Seattle University#Philanthropy#Omicron#Covid#Education#College
Seattle ranks among best cities for young professionals

The Rent.com analysis indicated Seattle's cost of living balanced out well with its other opportunities. What is the economic outlook for business in 2022? Come find out with the Puget Sound Business Journal. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts, Basic Needs, Education,...
Seattle international shipping startup FlavorCloud hires its first chief revenue officer

Seattle-based international shipping startup FlavorCloud has hired Mike Sanchez as the company's first chief revenue officer. Sanchez previously spent about two years in the same position at Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In addition to the announcement of Sanchez's hire, the company said it plans to double its headcount by the end of next year.
Allen Institute names new leader after yearlong search

The Allen Institute has found a replacement for longtime CEO Allan Jones, who is stepping down after 18 years with the Seattle-based nonprofit. On Thursday, the Allen Institute named Rui Costa as its next CEO and president. Costa has been the CEO of the Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University since 2017, and he was already on the Allen Institute's Brain Science Scientific Advisory Council.
Seattle, WA
