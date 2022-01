Enough is enough. Things like this don't give automakers a good reputation despite the fact it's typically beyond their control. We're talking about dealership markups, of course. New and in-demand vehicles are often subjected to increased costs by dealerships looking to make some easy cash at some desperate buyer's expense. Because they're privately-owned franchises, OEMs are unable to do much to stop this. Ford, however, is not pleased with the previously reported F-150 Lightning markups and private buyers trying to flip them.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO