adidas Forum Low Releasing with Sashiko

By Brian Betschart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we saw Japanese ‘Sashiko’ takeover multiple models from Nike and Jordan Brand. But for 2022, adidas Originals will launch at least the Forum Low with Sashiko styling. This adidas Forum Low comes...

Leaked Images of New adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR Surface

Thanks to sneaker insider @sneakerjamz_new, we now have leaked images of what is believed to be a new. The leak of the potential upcoming silhouette features a design reminiscent of the existing model, sporting a white base and black rubber treads on the outsoles. The slip-on is constructed from a single piece of foam made up of a blend of lightweight EVA. Highlights are a spread of openings in various shapes other than the classic ovals to provide ventilation on the toebox and lateral sections. Unlike the existing YEEZY FOAM RNNR that comes engraved with the adidas and YEEZY branding, only the adidas Originals logo is included.
The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
Beyoncé and adidas Launch “HALL OF IVY” Footwear And Apparel Collection

Outside of appearing in a number of “flashback” photographs on husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s birthday on December 4th, Beyoncé has maintained a relatively low profile in the second-half of 2021. Before the year closes, however, she’s raised an eyebrow or two as she’s appeared in campaign imagery for her “HALL OF IVY” footwear and apparel collection with adidas.
Dozens of Nike Sneakers Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Rack Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $30

If there's one athletic brand that's instantly recognizable and universally loved, it's Nike. The sportswear giant has led the charge with functional, durable, and stylish athletic gear since the '60s, all marked with that iconic swoosh. Everyone from Olympic athletes to A-list actresses to average Joes have relied on Nike to deliver comfortable running shoes, sweat-wicking workout wear, and convenient gym bags for decades. And right now, you can snag all of those tried and true products for less at Nordstrom Rack.
Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
Nike Celebrates The 40th Anniversary Of The Air Force 1 With The “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” Colorway

In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, Nike has prepared a number of limited-edition colorways, which have incorporated both retro and Eastern influences alike. The brand’s latest reveal — the “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” — more closely follows the “Nai Ke” pair’s example with its exploration of East Asian aesthetics.
Nike’s Jordan sneakers are getting more expensive in 2022

Jordan Brand revealed its Spring 2022 collection over the weekend, giving sneakerheads a better look at next year’s releases. Amid new Air Jordan designs, however, the brand revealed price increases across the board: Retro models, including two color schemes of the Air Jordan 3 and 4, will now cost $210 instead of $190, while other models, like the Air Jordan 9, been bumped from $190 to $200.
First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" Poised For A Comeback In 2022: Details

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 14 had some pretty dope colorways back in the late 90s. While most remember "The Last Shot," there are still some other models that will elicit a bit of nostalgia. One such shoe is the Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" which came out all the way back in 1999.
The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
