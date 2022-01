Think of the happiest car you can, and you'll likely think of the Mazda MX-5 Miata. It's almost impossible to see the smiling face on any of the four generations and not grin broadly at the sight. But that's not the only way the Miata brings joy to people's lives. In Japan, cheerfulness of a different kind is spread around this time every year, as an army of Miata-driving Santas spreads Christmas cheer to Japanese children. That's because the Mazda Roadster Club of Japan has made a tradition out of decking their cars with tinsel and decorations and taking local kids out for a drive as the cars parade through the streets.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO