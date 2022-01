Thanks to sneaker insider @sneakerjamz_new, we now have leaked images of what is believed to be a new. The leak of the potential upcoming silhouette features a design reminiscent of the existing model, sporting a white base and black rubber treads on the outsoles. The slip-on is constructed from a single piece of foam made up of a blend of lightweight EVA. Highlights are a spread of openings in various shapes other than the classic ovals to provide ventilation on the toebox and lateral sections. Unlike the existing YEEZY FOAM RNNR that comes engraved with the adidas and YEEZY branding, only the adidas Originals logo is included.

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO