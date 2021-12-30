Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761

(Reuters) - More than 283.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,716,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 823,587 53,203,884 25.21

India 480,592 34,808,886 3.55

Brazil 618,575 22,246,276 29.53

United Kingdom 148,089 12,559,926 22.28

Russia 605,191 10,458,271 41.89

France 123,372 9,534,357 18.42

Turkey 81,882 9,362,137 9.95

Germany 111,345 7,082,610 13.43

Iran 131,527 6,190,762 16.08

Spain 89,253 6,032,297 19.07

Italy 137,091 5,854,428 22.69

Argentina 117,085 5,514,207 26.31

Colombia 129,833 5,132,277 26.15

Indonesia 144,081 4,262,351 5.38

Poland 95,707 4,080,282 25.2

Mexico 298,944 3,956,372 23.69

Ukraine 95,412 3,654,690 21.38

South Africa 90,935 3,433,554 15.74

Netherlands 20,852 3,101,261 12.1

Philippines 51,241 2,839,790 4.8

Malaysia 31,392 2,750,516 9.96

Czech Republic 35,975 2,463,780 33.84

Peru 202,584 2,283,474 62.09

Thailand 21,647 2,217,287 3.12

Iraq 24,151 2,093,136 6.28

Belgium 28,250 2,062,836 24.71

Canada 30,131 1,945,754 8.13

Romania 58,677 1,805,726 30.14

Chile 39,063 1,802,335 20.86

Japan 18,401 1,732,754 1.45

Vietnam 31,877 1,694,874 3.34

Bangladesh 28,063 1,584,518 1.74

Israel 8,242 1,369,336 9.28

Portugal 18,921 1,330,158 18.4

Sweden 15,297 1,303,663 15.03

Serbia 12,665 1,295,198 18.14

Pakistan 28,918 1,294,354 1.36

Switzerland 11,775 1,288,437 13.83

Austria 13,689 1,271,770 15.48

Hungary 39,009 1,249,694 39.9

Greece 20,636 1,134,713 19.23

Jordan 12,556 1,057,295 12.61

Kazakhstan 12,997 986,946 7.11

Cuba 8,321 965,243 7.34

Morocco 14,842 959,098 4.12

Georgia 13,707 930,544 36.78

Slovakia 16,554 835,548 30.39

Nepal 11,588 827,972 4.13

Denmark 3,247 762,299 5.6

United Arab Emirates 2,160 757,145 2.24

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.