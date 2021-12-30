ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subs and Much More …Canyon Center

When you’re in the mood for something fresh and filling, look no further than the Subway located in the Canyon Center. Subway offers an extensive menu of pre-selected sandwiches, paninis and salads, but they also offer you the option to craft your own custom hot or cold sub from start...

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
Old Town Junction- Eat Healthy

A new year means new opportunities to step outside of your typical dining comfort zone, and the Old Town Junction in Newhall is the perfect place to do just that. Check out their animal friendly vegetarian options, including their Impossible burger, which serves up an Impossible “meat” patty on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, and topped with their special house sauce over a freshly toasted brioche bun. Keep things lean (and tasty) with a side of their brussels sprouts or green beans. Visit their website to learn more: http://theoldtownjunction.com or call ahead for reservations: (661) 702-4888.
Le Chene… Healthy Choices

Looking for somewhere special to celebrate the start of a new year? Stop by Le Chene French Cuisine and see what’s in store! Once 2022 is in full swing, stop by and enjoy their yummy sweet potato ravioli appetizer alongside their spinach or tomato salad, both of which will have you feeling fresh, full, and ready to take on the new year amongst good company and great food. Visit their website to make a dinner reservation to make your New Year’s Eve a night to remember: http://lechene.com/, and check out their list of upcoming special events and menu options.
Mr. Food: Spaghetti Carbonara

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese plus extra for sprinkling. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion 8 to 10 minutes or until bacon is crispy, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and remove from heat; drain off excess liquid.
Salt Creek Grille…Healthy Choices

Ready to get a head start on your New Year’s resolution to clean up your diet and eat healthier? Salt Creek Grille has you covered from start to finish. Their selection of customizable salads lets you pick and choose which proteins you want to include, so your meal is catered to both your taste and resolution goal. You can’t go wrong with their classic House Salad, and with their extensive list of customizations, the only thing you’ll need to worry about is whether you’re opting for the jumbo shrimp or the steak additions. Check out their menu online at http://saltcreekgrille.com/Valencia/menu to learn more or to make a reservation.
Healthy Choices Delivered To Your Door

At WeGo taking food safety is serious business. We’ve all heard about the current issues within this industry, the biggest one of them being drivers picking through food or the food never arriving. It’s estimated that more than 28 percent of food delivered with delivery services is tampered with, as reported by CBS News in July 2019. Unfortunately, there is no quality control once the food leaves the restaurant. Even after several years of a booming industry, restaurants are still learning how to deal with the new surge of takeout business. Out of town delivery companies are hiring drivers rapidly, site unseen, and no one is thinking about the customer service and hospitality we enjoy when having food prepared for us. So WeGo invented a program for restaurants that help them seal all the food containers and educate their staff on how to ensure food leaves the restaurant tamper resistant as well as evident to the customer. WeGo has also created a closed loop system so food is documented at restaurant pick up, validate all items of order are present, and get a customer signature at delivery ensuring no fraudulent activity. Finally, WeGo has designed a giving back program that will allow end customers to donate a portion of their delivery proceeds to their favorite local charity or nonprofit.
Azul Tequila…Eat Healthy

When you’re in the mood for something that’s equal parts light and delicious, make your way to Azul Tequila for the perfect dish. Their grilled chicken in mango sauce is a lunchtime favorite on the weekdays, and it’s portioned perfectly for those looking to lighten up their palate once the new year is in full swing. Their menu offers several customizations for anyone looking to get that Mexican food satisfaction without the ensuing food coma! Visit http://azultequilagrill.com/ to see their menu and specials, or call in an order for pick up: (661) 254-5500.
Ron Hsu: How much more can the restaurant industry take?

Since February 2019, I have been the chef-owner of Lazy Betty, an upscale restaurant in Atlanta. Like so many who work in our industry, I have been in survival mode since March 2020, weathering the chaos wrought by COVID-19. We’ve been making it work. But with omicron’s arrival, we’ve been...
Bella Cucina…Healthy Choices

Ring in the new year with the finest Italian cuisine that Santa Clarita has to offer! Bella Cucina offers a wide selection of freshly prepared starters and salads that will keep you feeling full without worrying about a food coma afterwards. Their Caprese Salad is a customer favorite – fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and glazed balsamic vinegar come together on a beautifully prepared plate ready for you to enjoy. Their menu is available online at bellacucinascv.com/dinner-menu, and they’re open for pickup and dine-in.
How to Reheat Steak So It Stays Tender and Juicy

Steak is a staple at Ree Drummond's house—she does live on a cattle ranch after all! But what happens when you make a big steak dinner and have leftovers that you don't want to waste? Read on for some tips on how to reheat steak so it is just as delicious the next day, then try some of our favorite recipes like pan-fried ribeye steak, peppercorn-crusted steak with creamed spinach, and easy steakhouse mashed potato bowls.
This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
Learn to Speak Italian While Enjoying Delicious Italian Food

For Italian-born, U.S.-based Alessandro Concas Sr., teaching the Romance language through his Serata Italiana (Italian Evening) initiative is all about heart, passion and great cuisine – even in the midst of a pandemic. What do you get when you combine an expert Italian language and culture program with authentic...
The Full Suburban: Snow day is filled with much more than skiing

As I write this, I’m sitting in the impeccably remodeled kitchen of my sister-in-law’s parents, with whom we’re staying for a four-day ski trip in snowy Utah (“You may want to mention in your column that the idea for this second bathroom was all mine,” said Roger, as he gave me a tour of the main floor, and, yes, it really is conveniently placed – definitely worth a mention).
