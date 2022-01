December 23, 2021 - SACRAMENTO—Dr. Richard Pan, pediatrician and state senator representing the Sacramento region, made the following statement regarding the death of more than 1,000 children from COVID-19: “I grieve to learn that more than 1,000 children have now died from COVID-19 and nearly 170,000 new pediatric COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week. COVID cases and hospitalizations of children are rising due to the more infectious Delta and Omnicron variants, and too many children are not yet fully vaccinated and are left vulnerable to this serious disease. California needs policies to minimize the threat of COVID-19 to the health and safety of our children in all places that children gather.”

