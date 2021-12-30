ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Must Replace Another Coach

By Zach Lentz
 6 days ago
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney already has to hire a defensive coordinator, at least, this offseason and now he will be looking for a new offensive line coach also.

Robbie Caldwell, 67, will not be returning to the field in 2022, choosing to retire from coaching.

Clemson offensive linemen have earned 24 all-conference selections since 2015, the most from any Power Five program in the country. That includes 10 first-team all-conference selections, tied with Alabama for third-most in the Power Five.

"He's been coaching 40-something years. I love Robbie Caldwell. He's 68. This was his last on-field game tonight. The team has known that. I'm sure y'all have known that. I appreciate how y'all have handled the process and allowed it to play out. He came here in 2011. He and I talked about this last year. He really wanted to go one more year, and I'm so glad he did. It took a salty dog like Caldwell to be able to hold it together with all we wen through this year.

"Good news is Caldwell is not going anywhere. He's going to run our high school relations, work in scouting, and do our sophomore transition. He's excited. Thomas Austin will be moving into our o-line job, and Tyrone Crowder is moving into Austin's analyst role."

Notes from CUAD on Caldwell:

• Led by first-team All-ACC tackle Jackson Carman and second-team All-ACC guard Matt Bockhorst, Clemson allowed only 20 sacks in 2020, tying for the fewest in the ACC. It was Clemson’s first time leading the ACC in fewest sacks allowed per game in the Dabo Swinney era.

• Helped guard John Simpson earn consensus All-America status and an Outland Trophy semifinalist selection in 2019. Simpson was one of all five starters along the offensive line to earn All-ACC honors in 2019 and became the third-highest Clemson offensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft (No. 109 overall) since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

• Helped Clemson produce a school-record 3,723 rushing yards in 2018, breaking the record of 3,469 that had stood since 1978. Also broke the school records in yards per carry (6.55) and rushing touchdowns (49).

