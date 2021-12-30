ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No More Heating With Firewood In New York?

By Clay Moden
 6 days ago
The days of having your home heated with a wood furnace may be going away in New York State. There's a pending law in New York that will begin to outlaw heating devices that create carbon emissions. This bill known as the New York State Climate Leadership and Community...

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

