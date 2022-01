In the Summer Set 2022, which is a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, World No.93 and former No.13 Nick Kyrgios will face off against World No.87, Alex Molcan. Nick Kyrgios is known to make tennis matches quite entertaining, with his showmanship and the controversies that he has been involved in, but his tennis career has also shown that he’s also very talented at the sport. He hasn’t played since September 2021 and is on a 5 match losing streak, and he will be looking to put a stop to it for sure.

