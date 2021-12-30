The Christmas Ornament

Every year at Christmas, I used to take my dog, Toby, to PetSmart to have his photo taken with Santa. He hated it. I’d sit at Santa’s feet so that Toby would stay still long enough to take his annual Christmas picture. Usually, the store put the...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Christmas won’t be the same this year for a Grosse Pointe Farms family who found out that their ornaments were missing when they started decorating their tree. The unique ornaments could cost the family more than $60,000 to replace, but the family heirlooms...
(Mass Appeal) – Unpacking ornaments can lead to conjuring up wonderful memories. Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, is with us today to demonstrate how to make gorgeous paper ornaments people will cherish year after year.
This old-fashioned activity has stood the test of time for children. It is both relaxing and rewarding for children ages 3 and older. This simplified version is open-ended and geared specifically for holiday shimmer but it can be adapted to use whatever color pipe cleaners and beads are available rolling around a craft box without buying more supplies. Older children can create bead patterns,…
ALPENA — Christmas tree decorating comes in many forms as families unbox ornaments and other decorations to trim their trees each year. Some decorate their trees to fit a theme or color scheme. Many times, the ornaments tucked away on tree branches become treasured keepsakes, celebrating the births of children, favorite sports teams, and special anniversaries.
If it weren’t on the banks of the Crow Wing River, you might think you had entered Santa Claus’ house. This home glistens with twinkling lights. Nativity scenes from around the world are tucked in special corners. Garland, candles and poinsettias festoon almost every room. Each of the dozen-plus Christmas trees are uniquely decorated. Delicious treats on festive dinnerware greet visitors.
Glass Christmas tree decorations remind us of retro-style ornaments popular in the fifties and sixties. Glass Christmas decorations show sleek, elegant designs, adding a unique touch to holiday trees. Recycling electric bulbs for snowman ornaments creates similar Christmas tree decorations blending contemporary, playful ideas with retro-style classics and adding fabulous classic accents to modern holiday decor. Here is the Lushome collection of beautiful snowmen made of bulbs.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players need to collect specific sets of items for the Toy Day winter event. One of the items required for Toy Day are the Ornaments, which can only be found during the winter season on both hemispheres. How to Find Ornaments in Animal Crossing. In...
The Cline family of Forward Township has been collecting Christmas ornaments for the past 50 years, a tradition born of tragedy. Dec. 28, 1970, 51 years ago, the family lost nearly everything when their house burned to the ground. That was the year that the oldest Cline daughter, Mary Beth, who was 6-years-old at the time, had promised Santa she would take good care of the ornaments if he let her keep them to help decorate the tree the following year. In her first six years and her sister Amy’s four, Santa had always brought all of the decorations Christmas Eve. “When the kids went to bed, there wasn’t a thing up. Then we put everything up,” said Betty Jane Cline, their mother. “Mary Beth, being 6, was going to school and the kids said they were putting up their Christmas trees. She asked about it and I told her they were just helping Santa because he had so much work to do.”
When do you take down your Christmas tree? Whether you crave a fresh start for January or enjoy the season's decorations well into the new year, there will come a time when your ornaments need to be stored away. To keep them intact for next year, consider getting a Christmas ornament storage box, like this customer-loved option that's under $15.
SPRING MILLS — Julia Anderson used to sit on the porch and watch the birds with her grandmother, Linda Jones Davis, a loving soul who yearly decorated her Christmas tree with cardinals and turtle doves. During the holiday season, in particular, Anderson would have been making ornaments with her...
“There is family. There are friends. Then, there are friends that become family!” said Rina Castanon, pictured center, who hosted her 12th annual ornament exchange luncheon on December 10. Guests included friends from Castanon’s Forest Park neighborhood; some have attended since the first luncheon in 2010. Each year, neighbors...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to organize holiday decorations Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better […]
