Video: Aftermath of shooting at basketball tournament

Justice Dunham a standout football player for Woodside High School was shot and killed after a basketball game at Menchville High School. Newport News Police said during the game, there was video footage showing gestures back and forth inside between people. On Wednesday during a press conference Police Chief Drew...
Raleigh, N.C. — A large fight broke out during a basketball tournament at Wake Technical Community College - Scott Northern Wake Campus on Wednesday night. The fight was after a game during the John Wall Holiday Invitation — one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament features some of the top boys and girls basketball teams in the state and country.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kaira Simmons, a 2015 graduate of Rockledge High School, has been selected for induction into the Class of 2021 Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame prep category. As a member of the Rockledge Raiders track team, Simmons brought home multiple state championships, including the long...
Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Kiah Cox, a freshman on the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team was named to the Dallas ISD Holiday Classic's All-Tournament team this week. The tournament annually features not only some of the top teams in the Metroplex, but from throughout the state of Texas as well. Jacksonville head girl's...
A week ago, fast-rising pitching prospect Owen White got engaged to Madison Barnhardt, his high school sweetheart in their days at Jesse Carson High. It’s nice to have a fianceé to help with those tough 10 To Watch questions. Asked who would play the lead in the potential...
Life without two key players began Sunday afternoon for the University of Houston, a process that coach Kelvin Sampson says will require him to “go with his gut” when it comes to sorting through different lineup combinations. Playing without three top guards, the No. 12 Cougars dug deep,...
Half a century ago the Taylor County Lady Vikings basketball team was putting a bow on one of the most incredible runs in sports history. Their streak of 132 straight victories over five years still stands in the state record books. “There Was Once a Team”…and this is their story. If you listen closely, there’s […]
BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
Clemson’s men’s basketball team will play Virginia for the second time in as many games today, but Brad Brownell’s biggest concern has nothing to do with the Tigers’ opponent. Clemson beat the Cavaliers (...)
