Wednesday night scoreboard – holiday hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As 2021 comes to a close, some local teams still have some unfinished business.

Several area teams are playing for titles in boys basketball. Check out the scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers to see who survived and advances. Plus, three wrestlers from the Elmira region advanced to the semis of the always tough Windsor Wrestling Christmas Tournament.

High School Boys Basketball – Watkins Glen Tournament

Watkins Glen 55, Windsor 34

S-VE 68, Newfield 61

Waverly 81, Sayre 68 – Valley Christmas Tourney, consolation game

#2 Avoca/Prattsburgh 85, Haverling 56 – A/P Christmas Tourney Semis

Addison 58, O-M 48

High School Wrestling – Four advance to Windsor Tournament Semis

Gannon Johnston – Horseheads at 285 lbs.

Ty Beeman – Waverly at 215 lbs.

Ethan Hart – Corning at 160 lbs.

Charles Loucks – Corning at 152 lbs.

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.