ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim

KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military. The anniversary comes as...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, South Korea and Japan said, in the first such launch by Pyongyang this year. In the decade since Kim Jong Un took power North Korea has made rapid progress in its military technology, at the cost of international sanctions. The nuclear-armed nation's first apparent weapons launch of 2022 follows a year of major arms tests despite severe economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic. The South Korean military said the North fired what is "presumed to be a ballistic missile" towards the sea east of the peninsula at around 8:10 am (2310 GMT Tuesday) from Jagang province, which borders China.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
arcamax.com

North Korea apparently fires missile after Kim dismisses talks

North Korea appears to have launched its first ballistic missile in about two months, just days after leader Kim Jong Un indicated that returning to stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. was a low priority for him this year. North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile from...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Jong Il
New York Post

North Korea claims Kim Jong Un’s dad invented the burrito

A North Korean state news outlet claims Kim Jong Un’s father invented the burrito — and a propaganda video shows citizens chowing down on the Tex-Mex favorite despite widespread food shortages in the country. Kim Jong Il came up with the idea for “wheat wraps” in 2011 shortly...
ASIA
bulletin-news.com

South Korea Spots an Unidentified Person Crossing the Border into North Korea

An unnamed individual crossed the strongly fortified border into North Korea, according to the South Korean military on Sunday. The individual had been observed by monitoring equipment near the Demilitarized Zone on the eastern side of the border, but had eluded arrest by South Korean military on Saturday night. According to Joint Chiefs of Staff personnel, surveillance subsequently discovered the guy crossing the border.
WORLD
AFP

Man who crossed border into N. Korea likely former defector to South: Seoul

A man who entered North Korea on New Year's Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is presumed to be a defector from the North, the defence ministry in Seoul said Monday. The man sparked a search operation by the South Korean military on Saturday when surveillance equipment spotted him crossing an eastern section of the border into the North. They failed to find him. South Korean authorities have yet to identify him, but a defence ministry official said he is believed to be someone who came from North Korea in 2020 -- also by breaching the border. "We presume this to be the same man who defected to the South by climbing over the barbed-wire fence in November 2020," the official told AFP.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Ap#U N#The Central Committee#Workers Party
The Guardian

South Korean crosses demilitarised zone in rare defection to North

A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea’s military has said. Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since Korean war hostilities ended with an armistice, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Defector who fled North Korea makes rare return

A man who previously defected from North Korea avoided South Korea’s border controls to reenter the North on Saturday. Seoul’s military said there was no evidence that the defector was a spy, noting that he worked as a cleaner and was probably struggling to make ends meet, The Wall Street Journal reported.
WORLD
Washington Post

Man who fled to North Korea is a likely previous defector to South Korea, authorities say

SEOUL — A man who crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea is believed to be a previous defector from the North to South Korea. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the man, who was seen crawling up a barbed-wire fence on the eastern side of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, is believed to be a North Korean in his early 30s who entered South Korea in November 2020 through the same area. Defections to North Korea are extremely rare.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
AFP

North Korea's Kim says focus on food, economy for 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un put the economy front and centre of an agenda-setting speech at the end of a key ruling-party meeting, state media reported Saturday, with no mention of the United States. Instead of the policy positions on diplomacy for which Kim's New Year statements have been closely watched in recent years, he focused on food and development at a plenary of the Workers' Party of Korea. The impoverished, nuclear-armed nation has been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade that has hammered its economy and left it struggling with food shortages. "Achieving an epoch-making step in resolving issues related to the people's daily necessities was presented as an important task," the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report on Kim's speech.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy