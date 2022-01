The full Senior Bowl roster is out for 2022, and it features so many big names to watch for the 2022 NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft process is really getting underway, and the big first step is always the announcement of rosters for the Senior Bowl, one of the premier events of the process. The best senior prospects all get together down in Mobile, Alabama, compete for a week in practice, and play in a game with NFL coaching staffs. It’s a week that seriously make you some money when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around.

18 MINUTES AGO