Malka Townshend, COO at Sagacity, provides her 2022 predictions for data transformation across the water, energy and telco sectors. Data is reportedly now more valuable than oil and its transformative nature is certainly undeniable. From the Bank of England overhauling its data collection, to the NHS requiring Integrated Care Systems to have smart digital and data platforms in place by April 2022, I believe that next year will see data transformation go mainstream. However, while organisations are keenly focused on how to get the most out of their data, challenges remain. For example, 41% of businesses are frustrated that they have not yet been able to use data to drive decisions, while Gartner states that each year, poor data quality costs organisations an average of £9.6 million.

5 DAYS AGO