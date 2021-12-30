MC Fat Ray on Detroit Origins, Joining Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade

In a special Twitter Spaces hosted by Genius for Alicia Keys’ newest studio effort, KEYS, Jay-Z joined the chat in a rare moment for both Hip-Hop and R&B enthusiasts. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), co-host Rob Markman took the opportunity to pose the question to Hov about a potential Verzuz and the Brooklyn mogul set the record straight with an answer no one was prepared for. “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO