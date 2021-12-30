Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-30 10:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Southern California residents, in or below the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property. Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials....
Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Allegan; Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow...heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Scattered power outages are possible. Conditions will be favorable for large pile-ups on the highways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions and occasional whiteouts may occur. Localized heavy lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions could continue into Thursday and Thursday night for portions of western Lower Michigan.
Effective: 2022-01-03 14:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Washington Palouse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. South winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Clarkston, Plummer, Pomeroy, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Alpowa Summit, Uniontown, La Crosse, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some roads over southeast Washington and the Palouse may experience significant drifts and could be closed. Do not attempt to drive on roads that have been closed by local authorities.
Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Accumulating Snow possible Thursday afternoon and evening A system may bring light snowfall to the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures during the day on Thursday should be below freezing across the area, so accumulations will be possible shortly after the onset of snowfall. Travel impacts would be most likely during midday and evening commutes on Thursday, with lingering black ice possible Friday morning. The coldest air of the season up to this point will follow in the wake of the system Friday morning, with wind chills in the single digits expected. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, and the forecast will be refined further over the coming days. Stay tuned for updates as new information comes in.
Effective: 2022-01-04 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and significant blowing snow are possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts to 15 inches. Winds could gust between 35 and 45 mph. * WHERE...Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Jackson Hole. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
Effective: 2022-01-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Chelan County SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY .A relatively weak system moves through the region Tuesday, with some light to moderate snow potential, especially near the Cascades. Then Wednesday night into Thursday a stronger system comes the region, carrying with it the potential for some moderate to heavy snow accumulations. This could have significant impacts on the Thursday morning commute, and potentially the evening commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 15 and 30 inches possible. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Effective: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Southern Sioux County including Agate. * WHEN...Wednesday and Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling snow. Bitterly cold temperatures are also likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Effective: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph resulting in considerable blowing and drifting snow. The strongest winds will be Wednesday night. * WHERE...Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Effective: 2022-01-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Ward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to four inches with the highest amounts in the Turtle Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in south central North Dakota. * WHERE...Portions of central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Noon CST /11 AM MST/ Tuesday to Midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous wind chills are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-04 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts to 60 MPH possible. * WHERE...High plains of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle including Lusk, Torrington, Scottsbluff, Harrisburg, Kimball, Sidney, and Bridgeport. * WHEN...9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
