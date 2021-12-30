Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Chelan County SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY .A relatively weak system moves through the region Tuesday, with some light to moderate snow potential, especially near the Cascades. Then Wednesday night into Thursday a stronger system comes the region, carrying with it the potential for some moderate to heavy snow accumulations. This could have significant impacts on the Thursday morning commute, and potentially the evening commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 15 and 30 inches possible. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

