ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jackson scores 31 in Texas A&M’s 85-59 win over C. Arkansas

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 31 points shooting 11 for 18 and Texas A&M throttled Central Arkansas running away in the second half for an 85-59 win on Wednesday night before starting Southeastern Conference play next week.

The last time the Aggies started 11-2 overall was the 2017-18 in which they reached the Sweet 16. It’s the second-straight year the Aggies finished non-conference play undefeated.

Texas A&M used a 15-2 outburst in a six-minute span for a 70-55 lead on Jackson’s 3 with 3:59 left. Jared Chatham’s 3-pointer got the Bears (2-10) within 54-53 with 9:16 remaining.

Marcus Williams scored 16 for the Aggies and Andre Gordon 12. Texas A&M scored 34 points off 23 Central Arkansas turnovers.

The Bears built an early 18-6 run when Collin Cooper made a pair of 3-pointers, Ibbe Klintman and Camren Hunter each added a 3 in a two-minute span. Down 26-13 with 9:05 left before the break, the Aggies outscored Central Arkansas 22-8 to close the half for a 35-34 lead.

Cooper and Hunter each scored 12 for Central Arkansas.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Aggies are scheduled to start SEC play on Jan. 4 in Athens, Georgia against the Bulldogs.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Key Arkansas defensive lineman arrested on Saturday night

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

UCF quarterback flips transfer commitment following Caleb Williams news

Just hours after Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, the Sooners have picked up another quarterback through the portal. Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Twitter he plans to transfer and join the Sooners’ quarterback room. Gabriel, who missed most of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Central Arkansas#College Station#Ap#Aggies#Sec
On3.com

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said after his team's win over Penn State

Entering the locker room trailing Penn State 14-10 after an “ugly” first-half showing, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman drew on an old lesson. “I learned a long time ago, being three down, you can make your team feel like they’re 300 down, or just keep it real,” he said. “We’re three down, we get the ball.”
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas starting defender arrested on DWI charge, per report

Arkansas standout defender Tre Williams was arrested for DWI, according a report by Matt Zenitz of On3. The On3 report states Williams was arrested early Sunday morning. No further details are being reported at this time. A transfer from Missouri, Williams recorded 28 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPennState

Penn State's Linebacker Options for the Outback Bowl

Penn State is losing a pair of All-Big Ten linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft, which also means it's losing them for the Outback Bowl. Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, two of Penn State's starting linebackers, announced plans to skip the Jan. 1 bowl game to prepare for the draft. Brooks (100) and Smith (81) lead the team in tackles, meaning the Lions have plenty of experience and production to replace.
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
La Crosse Tribune

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s upset of Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team upset No. 3 Purdue and ended the Boilermakers’ 13-game winning streak at Mackey Arena on Monday night. The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) stifled Purdue (12-2, 1-2) in the first half, but the Boilermakers came...
On3.com

McKenzie Milton takes shot at Caleb Williams, endorses Dillon Gabriel

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton took a shot at Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams following his decision to enter the transfer portal. After Dillon Gabriel, Milton’s teammate with the Knights, announced he would transfer to the Sooners, Milton made a shocking statement. “OU just got better at (quarterback),” Milton wrote...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

706K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy