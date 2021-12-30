'I want to love again': Jacob and Jamie Hyland moving forward with a new plan to build their family

Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for just about two years, and his parents are spending four days with us over the holidays. I work in a very stressful field (think mental health) and have to be “on” all day. While his parents are very nice and I enjoy spending some time with them, knowing that a big chunk of my winter break is now going to be spent hosting is filling me with dread. It is a family “joke” that the boys of the family are useless and their female partners are the organizers/planners (i.e., his mother sent their flight confirmations to me, not my boyfriend).

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO