Mechanicsville, VA

Winning recipe: Mechanicsville broils New Kent 54-38

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
Mechanicsville collected a 54-38 victory over New Kent on December 29 in Virginia girls high school basketball.

