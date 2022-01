The Wadsworth is open and welcoming visitors Thursday-Sunday from noon-5 p.m. for its programs in January for children, families and adults. Advance registration via thewadsworth.org is recommended but not required. Face masks are required to enter the museum and must be worn at all times inside. Some programs require preregistration or have limited capacity; for the most up-to-date guidelines, check thewadsworth.org or call 860-838-4081.

