Pets

Pet of the week: Raina

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery pet has a story, and while no one knows everything about Raina’s, her humans pals have learned a good amount. This 2-year-old has been healing from a neck injury at the...

www.registercitizen.com

allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Charlotte

Look at that face! This adorable, happy girl is around 1 year old. She is up-to-date on vaccinations, except rabies. She will need to get her rabies vaccination and will need to be spayed upon adoption. Charlotte is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Homer News

Pets of the Week: Rambo and Precious

Rambo, age 7.5 years, and Precious, age 8.5 years, are quite the pair. They have lived together for most of their lives. Though they’re not considered a bonded pair, they are considered very close. If possible we’ll try to adopt them out together, but we’re open to other options. They’re both relaxed, affectionate and oh-so-easy on the eyes. Without a doubt, they will fill your heart and home with love and entertainment. Please call us to set up an appointment to meet them. You won’t regret it.
ANIMALS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Nexus!. He is an adorable...
MIDLAND, TX
Willits News

Pet of the week: Meet Denali

Denali is the last of the three dogs rescued from Weitchpec by Hoopa Education and Animal Rescue Team (HEART) looking for his forever home. His owner had passed away, sadly leaving dogs behind left to fend for themselves. These three dogs were not picked by the rescues and were going to be euthanized on 2/7/21 unless someone came forward. We could not say no. So we became their home. Denali has been living in a foster home with one of our wonderful volunteers who has helped these three dogs in more ways then we could express. Denali is unique, bashful, and a gentle soul. Denali when at home he may act like he doesn’t want to go on a walk because the world can be scary. However his tail expresses happiness on walks more than anywhere else. Although it is hard to see, Denali does like affection from people who have gained his trust. He seems to enjoy being bathed, bubble massages, and he loves the brushing that follows any bath. Denali is very interested in other dogs and would likely do well if he had another big dog to follow their behavioral lead. In a home without dogs, Denali would do best with a quiet/ low-activity household and he will likely take a few months to settle in somewhere.
PETS
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Pets of the week: Shaker and Dora

Shaker may not be the youngest at the shelter, but he is one of the cuddliest! Shaker came to us with his housemate, Lucy, after their previous owner, unfortunately, passed away. Shaker hasn’t lost his happy and affectionate spirit despite these sad circumstances. With his graying face and soulful eyes, he’s got all the best qualities of a senior dog: mellow, easygoing, respectful, and fully housebroken! Shaker would love to retire to a nice cozy dog bed with someone to give him endless ear scratches and belly rubs. Shaker still enjoys daily walks (of the short and sweet variety) despite his age. When it comes to other dogs, Shaker fully embraces the senior community. He gets along with older, mellow dogs but can be a grumpy old man when approached by young and energetic dogs. He also tends not to enjoy the company of younger children. Shaker would make the perfect companion for someone who appreciates a slower lifestyle!
FORT BRAGG, CA
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces 'Pets of the Week'

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Sabrina, a young adult spayed female blue pit bull is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “Come meet Sabrina,” shelter officials said. “Sabrina loves humans and has the biggest smile. She has a tendency to play a little rough, but once she gets in a home with a regular routine and exercise, and lots of love, we know she will learn to play more calmly and learn her boundaries. Once Sabrina gets her extra energy out, she is very cuddly. She loves to be petted and to give hugs. Treats and tennis balls are near the top of her Christmas wish list, just below a forever home with a family to give lots of love. Sabrina had entropion when she came in, but it was fixed with a minor surgery. Now she is fully recovered. Sabrina needs a very special home where she will be the only animal and can be spoiled rotten.”
PETS
East Bay Times

Pets of the Week: Sunny and Bucky

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pets of the Week are Sunny and Bucky. “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine… you make me hoppy when skies are grey!”. Double the bunny fun with this plucky duo! Meet Sunny and Bucky, a bonded pair of adult neutered male rabbits seeking a new abode together. Sunny and Bucky are fun, bouncy rabbits who love to explore and play. They are inquisitive and spry little guys who are certain to add some joy to your home. Sunny and Bucky enjoy munching on their favorite greens and vegetables and having lots of rabbit toys. Since they are bonded, they must be adopted together. As part of our It’s the Most Bun-derful time of the Year small animal adoption promotion, their adoption fees are waived as well. Ready to add a bun-tastic pair of rabbits to your life? Ask for Sunny and Bucky ID#’s A896454 and A896453.
PETS
republictimes.net

Inky | Pet of the Week

Inky likes to make her humans work (just a little) for her affection. But it is well worth it! Once this beautiful girl warms up to you, she will be the light of your life! Come into Helping Strays to fall in love with her today!. Inky is about 2...
PETS
dailycitizen.news

Pet of the Week: Meet Gunter

Meet Gunter! This handsome hunk is a 1-year-old, purebred male Siberian husky with sparkling bright blue eyes. He weighs 39 pounds and is a large, energetic dog. Gunter is perfect for an active adult or family with children. A loyal, confident dog, he is very loving and devoted to his family.
DALTON, GA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Jersey

Jersey came to us via our Humane Investigation department. She is very shy, but she is making good progress. Jersey will do best in a home with another cat. Animal Friends is still open for adoption by appointment only, please email our Adoption team at AdoptionInfo@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org to set up a time to visit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Griffen

JACKSON, Wyo. — Man I feel like a Griffen! Meet our pick for Pet of the Week and President of the Shania Twain canine-only-fan-club, GRIFFEN!. Please prove to Griffen that his “one he belongs to,” is out there and ready to adopt him. Call the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter at 307-733-2139 to meet this any man of mine, who’s ready to be yours!
JACKSON, WY
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Brownie

This handsome pup is approximately 2 years old and 57 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been neutered. Brownie loves to go outside and have a good time playing. He has been at the shelter for an extended period of time waiting on his perfect family.
STATESBORO, GA
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS

