Both Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler have set incredible paces in rebounds and assists to start this season, with Oscar averaging over 15 rebounds a game and Sahvir just a hair under 8 assists per game. They are both on national award lists and it is clear that both guys should continue to rack up the stats throughout this season, but just how much are they are on pace to break Kentucky’s single-season records?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO