What if I told you Sahvir Wheeler would exit the game with 16:07 to play in the first half and not return? How about Oscar Tshiebwe missing the final 11:23 of the first half with two fouls? Or, that TyTy Washington would essentially sit for the final eight minutes? When you consider all of that, along with playing on the road against a Top 25 team with a Top 5 defense like the LSU Tigers, the expectations would likely be very low. However, we are Kentucky Basketball fans and therefore disappointed with a five point loss. That isn’t wrong, losing stinks, but perspective is always important.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO