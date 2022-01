Kellan Grady attempted a season-high 12 three-pointers against LSU. He needed to finish closer to 20. No. 16 Kentucky lost its second true road game of the season on Tuesday night to the No. 21 Tigers, falling 65-60. Without Sahvir Wheeler from the jump and TyTy Washington for most of the second half, it was an unattractive brand of basketball for the ‘Cats, particularly down the stretch. A nearly 11-minute stretch from the 13:06 mark of the second half to the 2:25 mark saw UK make just one shot: a dunk from Oscar Tshiebwe.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO