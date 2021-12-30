ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHRISTUS St. Vincent braces for post-holiday COVID surge

By Alyssa Bitsie
 5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center says they are expecting a spike in COVID-19 cases following the holidays. Doctors gave an update on Wednesday saying they last saw a major spike after Thanksgiving. They expect the same following Christmas within the next few days. They also anticipate a spike in cases after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Doctors say capacity at the hospital is already around 120% most days. Further complicating things is the omicron variant which they don’t believe is spreading just yet. “It’s here in New Mexico but is it responsible for our most recent spikes? I don’t think so. I think delta variant is still predominantly what we are seeing at our hospital,” said Dr. Theresa Ronan.

Like other hospitals, doctors in Santa Fe say 80% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated and they are often seeing patients who are younger. “There was a period there I think of three days where we actually lost six patients in three days that were far too young,” said Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Vincent.

Doctors also say if you use an over-the-counter antigen test, use both of them saying the first one can result in false negatives.

Comments / 4

Jared Lovato
5d ago

this hospital is useless there is a reason they call it Saint victims I was there day before Christmas eve withdrawaling from alcohol and Severely dehydrated i asked for an IV they told me NO I asked for something for the withdrawals was told NO as well. I'm not proud of that day but depression hits me on holidays. but if you really want to be taken good care of go to Presbyterian instead because Saint Victims staff really don't care about you.

thephonz
5d ago

Had they not forced out unvaccinated staff they would be in a much better position. And now all they have are a limited staff of vaccinated that also are testing positive regularly. 😂 vote mlg out!

