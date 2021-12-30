By the Numbers: 10 noteworthy stats from Clemson vs. Iowa State

The poor viewership numbers for the College Football Playoff semifinals will amplify calls to expand the four-team structure. But there is no quick fix. An expanded format may, at least initially, lead to what Alabama coach Nick Saban hinted at this week — merely a greater number of non-competitive games. But perhaps with an expanded field, more elite prospects will see over time that playing for somebody other than the top five or six programs could lead to a realistic opportunity to participate in the tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO