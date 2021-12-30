ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WolfpackerTV: NC State basketball postgame press conferences

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
 6 days ago
Talk about NC State basketball inside The State of Basketball.

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo makes decision on future

Michigan knows that it will be losing defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a likely top two pick, to the NFL Draft. But now, the Wolverines are losing another important defensive star. David Ojabo announced on Tuesday that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility at Michigan, instead declaring for the NFL Draft.
Joel Klatt argues over Caleb Williams with ESPN commentator

The NCAA transfer portal continues to take twists and turns by the day, and Monday was no different with Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announcing his intentions to enter. The move by the freshman comes after his head coach, Lincoln Riley, left the Sooners for USC. Williams took over for Spencer...
Ole Miss quarterback enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It is hard to put into words how grateful I truly am,” Plumlee said, in a letter penned to Ole Miss. “Although change is hard, I know change allows each of us to grow … I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal.”
Watch Now: Buffalo Bills postgame news conference

The Buffalo Bills players and coaches meet with members of the media following the Bills' win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. I've been a staff photographer for the Buffalo News for the last 25 years. I enjoy exploring and photographing the people and places that make WNY a wonderful place to live and work.
Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
NC State basketball ends skid with win over Virginia Tech (box score)

Finally, NC State basketball finished a quality game, and in the process it snapped a five-game losing streak. After missing opportunities in home league losses to Louisville and Florida State, a road ACC contest at Miami and a neutral court showdown with top-five Purdue, all games that NC State led with less than 10 minutes remaining, the Pack closed out a 68-63 victory over Virginia Tech.
