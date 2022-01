For the sake of your mental health, you might want to take some time in the next few days to have a personal "year-end review." Sturgeon Bay Psychologist Dr. Dennis White recommends that you take stock of what happened to you in 2021 before making any New Year resolutions for 2022. He suggests writing down your 2021 experiences and reflecting on your accomplishments rather than focusing on what you failed to get done.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO