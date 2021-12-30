ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis University to require COVID-19 booster for spring semester

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University will require a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff for the spring semester, a message on the university's website said Wednesday. In the message from Terri Rebmann, a professor in the university's department of epidemiology and...

WWMT

Michigan State University to begin spring semester remotely

EAST LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State University will be starting the Springs 2022 semester remotely. According to a letter from university president Samuel Stanley, the decision comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan. The classes will begin on January 10 and stay remote for at least the...
KSDK

Washington University to start spring semester online only for first 2 weeks

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is opting to start the spring semester online only in an effort to keep students and staff members safe and healthy. The university made the decision amid a spike in cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. All classes will be held online and access to on-campus facilities and in-person services will be "extremely limited" in the first two weeks of the semester, according to a message from university leaders.
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
U Of Michigan, Michigan State Require Boosters In 2022

From the Associated Press — The University of Michigan and Michigan State University are requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination for the next semester in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Both schools included mention of the omicron variant as a driver in the rules. MSU said in its news release that the deadline to get a booster shot is the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 10, while U of M’s news release says February 4. The two universities have the largest student enrollments in the state.
KSDK

'No longer a need for a state of emergency': Gov. Parson will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not renew the state's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire Friday. "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.
Wayne State Latest Michigan University To Respond To Omicron

Wayne State University in Detroit says it will start the next semester off remotely. Several other public universities have announced their plans for the new year as the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over the state. Wayne State said Thursday it will conduct classes online until January 31 and then look at the situation to determine its next move. Last week both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff will be required to receive the COVID-19 booster at the beginning of the next semester. Wayne State also will require boosters.
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: Stanford Restricts Indoor Athletic Events To Athletes’ Families Only; Distancing At Outdoor Events

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Athletics officials announced Tuesday that spectators are no longer allowed at indoor events at Stanford University this winter, including home games for the defending National Championship women’s basketball team, and must be socially distanced at outdoor events amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Under the new policy announced Tuesday, attendance at indoor athletic events will be restricted to the families of student-athletes, effective immediately. Meanwhile, spectators at outdoor events will be socially distanced and mask wearing is required. “Cardinal student-athletes are fortunate to experience tremendous support at our home events. However, after thorough consultation with...
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Michigan State, University of Michigan update vaccination policies

Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events. Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. And the University of Michigan says everyone 12 and older must do so to attend indoor athletic events.
