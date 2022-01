For the second year in a row, violence spiked both in Utah and nationwide in 2021. According to statistics kept by KSL.com, there were 95 homicides in Utah during 2021. That's the second-highest total ever in the state behind 2020's 103 killings. Prior to 2020, Utah's previous record was 90 homicides in a single year, set in 2016. There were 80 in 2017; 78 in 2018; and 80 in 2019.

