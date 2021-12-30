ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For older people at risk, statins still make sense

Sun-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman in good physical condition — a gardener and lap swimmer. The only medication I take is vitamin D. My cholesterol readings for the past few years have shown a total cholesterol of about 200, with HDL 77 and LDL of 105. Is this...

healththoroughfare.com

Vaccinated People Still at a High Risk of COVID-19 Complications, Experts Say

According to many medical experts, getting vaccinated is still our best bet against the COVID-19 virus even though there have been some recent cases in which fully vaccinated people got infected and even lost their lives anyway. The Allegheny County Health Department’s online COVID-19 dashboard does not differentiate between unvaccinated...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
centennialcitizen.net

Isolation and loneliness carry health risks for older Americans

We’re heading into the holiday season, which is often embraced as a time to get together with friends and family to celebrate traditional holidays. However, what can be a joyous time for some, may be difficult for older adults who are more vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness. Particularly during the holiday season. In fact, a recent report showed that nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated.
HEALTH
Sun-Journal

Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases (lucky me), cramping resulted. My cardiologist won’t believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Shampoo, Conditioner Products Recalled Due To Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

A company is recalling a variety of dry conditioner and shampoo spray products from well-known brands after testing found unexpected levels of a carcinogen. On Friday, Dec. 17, Procter & Gamble Company announced the recall of certain aerosol spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.
SKIN CARE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

