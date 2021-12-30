ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Leubsdorf: Predictions for 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach December, I speculate about what political headlines might emerge in the coming year. Last year, I correctly predicted the Dow would hit 35,000 and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy would be...

Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
MSNBC

Why Ted Cruz's talk about impeaching President Biden matters

The first Republican U.S. senator to broach the subject of impeaching President Joe Biden was Iowa's Joni Ernst, who raised the prospect two years ago — long before the Delaware Democrat had secured his party's nomination. The GOP senator said at the time that the impeachment door "has been opened" and pointed to conspiracy theories about Burisma and Ukraine.
WOWK 13 News

Manchin still a no, Biden’s $2T bill on Dems’ back burner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday his opposition to President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month. Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters that he’s not currently negotiating with the […]
Virginia Mercury

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
hngn.com

Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
